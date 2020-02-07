Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin And Wife Maryse Reveal If They Want More Kids

WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse, have two beautiful daughters. At one time, the couple wanted to have many children, but with two girls under the age of 2-years-old at home, it sounds like they may be rethinking things. Talking to Us Weekly, The Miz and Maryse opened up about their thoughts on having more kids in the future.

The 39-year-old wrestler admitted that having two kids is “a whole new level of parenthood.” He added that this is a challenge because you need to have a certain amount of time to spend with each kid.

“If you go with so many kids, how much time do you really have to show the love and support that you feel they need to be successful in whatever they want to do?” he said.

Of course, the couple isn’t ruling out the possibility of more children, with The Miz adding, “We’ll see in time.”

Maryse gave birth to elder daughter Monroe in March 2018. The next year, she and her husband welcomed their second girl, Madison, who is now 4-months-old.

“I feel like I’ve been pregnant for two years,” the mom-of-two said.

According to the proud parents, their two daughters are “very different” from one another. Maryse explained that their youngest daughter likes to be held “at all times” and that it’s hard to sit down when she holds her hand. She added that Madison is “the boss.” Monroe, on the other hand, is “easy,” but makes her husband “so tired.”

“I’m a WWE superstar,” the proud dad joked. “I’ve won championships upon championships. I won more championships in the last decade than any other superstar. And the person that gets me the most is Madison, my 4-month-old baby. Very powerful. She’s gonna be president. She can do whatever she wants!”

The Miz added that his youngest daughter could be the “first woman president.”

Although The Miz and Maryse may be tired from taking care of their two little ones, the couple clearly loves their daughters. Miz revealed that they actually have a pretty good schedule going, explaining that he is usually awake during the night so Maryse can sleep while he tends to the girls. These roles are then reversed once the former WWE Divas Champion wakes up.

Last year, Miz also opened up about fatherhood, admitting that becoming a father “changed everything” for him. He explained that when he wasn’t with his girls, he was thinking about them and that he always missed them.