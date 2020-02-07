Halle Berry Goes Braless And Flashes Cleavage In A White Mini Dress To Announce Fitness Collection

Halle was soaking wet in the revealing photo that she used to promote her new collection of workout products.

Halle Berry shared some big news on Instagram, and she used a sizzling hot snapshot to get her 5.9 million followers’ attention. According to the Oscar-winning actress, she’s launching her first-ever fitness collection.

Halle always kicks of the weekend with special “Fitness Friday” posts, and they’re often accompanied by photos of the gorgeous 53-year-old actress working up a sweat. However, Halle’s latest workout-inspired snapshot was more revealing than usual. She was pictured rocking what appeared to be a white ribbed mini dress with an extra-wide, plunging neckline that extended down below her belly button. The design revealed that Halle wasn’t wearing a bra underneath the garment, which left very little to the imagination.

Halle wasn’t just putting her envious cleavage on full display. She was also hiking up the already-short skirt of her dress to show off a hint of her shapely thighs. She completed her racy ensemble with a pair of red Everlast boxing gloves, and she accessorized her look with an array of glittering gold necklaces.

Halle was soaking wet, so her flawless skin was glistening with water droplets. She was wearing her drenched, shoulder-length hair down in dark, shiny waves. For her beauty look, she rocked a glossy wine lip and dark eye makeup. Halle was pictured holding one fist up in the air and giving the camera an intense glare.

In the caption of her post, the very physically active actress revealed that she’s launching a new fitness collection called rē•spin by Halle Berry.

Halle created the collection with the help of her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas. He often appears in Halle’s PHIT Talk videos, and he helped her unveil a few rē•spin products in a series of videos that Halle uploaded to her her Instagram stories. They included an ab wheel, ankle weights, and a waist slimmer.

“We’ve listened to all of your requests, and we’ve decided to create a line of products that not only will answer your needs, but at a price point that’s affordable for everyone,” Halle said of her new workout gear.

Halle revealed that her rē•spin products will be sold at T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, and Burlington department stores.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Peter has said that Halle is so dedicated to staying healthy and being active that she goes to the gym seven days a week. Her enthusiasm for fitness makes her the perfect face for line of workout gear, so her new products could prove to be rather popular. However, many of Halle’s Instagram followers were more focused on her steamy snapshot than her new business venture.

“You’re a knockout woman!” read one response to her photo.

“You can knock me out and sweep me off my feet whenever boo,” another admirer remarked.

“Oh my God! I must see this fight!” wrote a third fan. “Where’s the venue!”