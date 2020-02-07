Charly Jordan Rocks Sky-High Bun & Gorgeous Makeup In Killer Shot: ‘Tell Me Everything’

Charly Jordan’s most recent social media update is causing quite a buzz. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Jordan has never been shy when it comes to showing off her beautiful figure in a wide-range of outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and more. In her latest Instagram share, the beauty stunned in not just one but three smoking hot new snapshots.

The model did not specifically tag her location in the caption of image but she appeared front and center in the first. Jordan looked nothing short of picture-perfect, wearing her long, blond locks slicked back in a sky-high bun with a few loose pieces falling around her face. The stunner showed off her features in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The second image in the series gave fans a better look at the model’s outfit which included a revealing cropped cardigan. Jordan went braless underneath the ensemble while flashing her taut tummy for the camera. In that particular shot, the model struck a slightly different pose and the same was true with the third image. In the caption of the post, Jordan tagged her photographer and glam squad.

The photos have only been live for a short time but they’re already generating a lot of buzz from Jordan’s fans, racking up over 96,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of the model’s fans took to the update to let her know that she looks incredible while many others gushed over her killer figure. A few more Instagrammers had no words, opting to comment on the post with their choice of emoji instead

“Wow, amazing look on you, for real,” one fan gushed, adding a few smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

“If you willing to hear, I will tell you some charming words will make you lose your mind,” a second social media user added.

“You are so special that shooting stars make wishes upon seeing you pass,” one more chimed in, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another scandalous look, that time in lingerie. In one of the photos in the triple update, Jordan playfully pulled up her graphic t-shirt, revealing a lacy red bra underneath as well as matching panties. The post garnered a ton of attention for the model with over 330,000 likes.