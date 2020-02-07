Demi Rose Shows Off Her Brand-New Hair

Demi Rose showed off her new haircut to her 12.9 million Instagram followers on Friday, February 7. The brunette bombshell snapped pictures and shot video from inside the salon, including a “before” clip and an “after” selfie and video.

In the first video, Demi filmed herself at the salon before she got her hair done. She rolled her eyes in the clip and expressed her excitement over changing her tresses.

“Yayyy today is the day I switch up my look at my favorite place,” she wrote over the video, tagging the hair salon.

She then posted a video of the results, running her fingers through her shiny new locks. She held the camera sideways to show off her new look, listening to Selena Gomez’s “Dance Again.” She wore a black lacy top that flaunted her ample cleavage.

The British model appeared to have cut inches off of her tresses, as her hair now reached the top of her chest. Whereas it was straight before, it now cascaded down her shoulders in curls, and in seemingly more layers. She also appeared to have added more of a side-bang as well, which swept across her forehead in one fell swoop, covering part of her eye.

She also seemed to have dyed her hair a darker, richer brown.

“So happy!” she captioned the video clip.

In the selfie, which she shared immediately after the video, Demi gave her fans a still glimpse at her new hair — and her glam look.

Demi’s new chocolate hue only served to emphasize her warm brown eyes, which shined brightly in the selfie. Her brows, which she recently had permanently inked, were gorgeously shaped and framed her face perfectly. Her lashes were coated with black mascara and curled upwards. The apples of her cheeks were brushed with pink blush, which made her cheekbones pop. She offered fans a close-mouthed smile, and her mocha-pink lips — which she also had inked — sparkled in the light.

As the model revealed, she recently had her lips tattooed. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she documented the entire permanent makeup process on her Instagram story, where she even showed her millions of followers the color swatch she chose. When she first came out of the procedure, her lips were a dark, rosy shade, but she explained to fans that the color would get lighter in the coming days.

In her latest Instagram story, Demi gave an update on her lips, showing off the new, lighter pink hue.