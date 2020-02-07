Sofia Richie Privately Unfollows Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram, Then Follows Her Again One Day Later

Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian are reportedly not in a social media battle against one another.

According to Hollywood Life, Richie hinted that things may be awry between her and Kardashian on Wednesday, February 5. The outlet reports that Richie’s number of people that she follows dropped down from 445 to 444, and a simple search showed that Kardashian’s username wasn’t on her following list. Richie has reportedly been following Kardashian since September 2019, but the Poosh founder has never returned the favor.

Richie seemed to have turned a new leaf regarding following her boyfriend Scott Disick’s ex just one day later. As of Thursday, February 6, Kardashian was listed as one of the people that Richie follows. Richie has yet to give a reason as to why she unfollowed Kardashian in the first place. The model’s followers were shocked when Richie followed Kardashian last summer, but a source reports that it came naturally to her to do so. She currently communicates on social media with several people in the Kardashian-Jenner clan and is close pals with Jenner.

“Sofia really doesn’t see why people are making such a big deal,” a source said at the time. “Sofia is already following a number of other Kardashians and Jenners, and after spending more time with Kourtney, Sofia thought it would be a nice, simple gesture.”

Richie and Kardashian have appeared to have a cordial relationship since the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie began dating Disick back in 2016. Richie even joined Kardashian, Disick and their three children- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4, on several vacations. Richie had joined Kardashian in Aspen in the past, and the two were also together to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday in Europe.

Richie’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians debut also resulted in another family trip between her, Kardashian, Disick and the children. The episode, which aired back in October 2019, was something viewers of the E! show wanted to see since Disick and Richie began dating. Richie reportedly had reservations about going on the trip.

While all seems to be well personally between Richie and Kardashian, fans of Keeping Up won’t have to worry about seeing them interact with each other on television. Richie shared on Tuesday, February 5 that she would no longer be appearing on the show for its upcoming season. The model said that she wants to focus on her acting career, which is something she didn’t think she would do out of “fear of failure.” She also shared that she’s currently reading different roles and is excited about her future venture.