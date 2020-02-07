Jennifer Aniston Welcomes Matthew Perry To Instagram In A Funny Throwback Post Featuring The ‘Friends’ Stars

Matthew Perry has joined Instagram, a big deal as far as Jennifer Aniston is concerned. She mentioned her Friends co-star in her most recent social media post, explaining with tongue-in-cheek that she is surprised he took so long to get going on the platform given that he played a “computer processing TRANSPONSTER” during the long-running sitcom.

As of Friday, Matt had not yet posted anything on his official Instagram account but he already gained 2.9 million followers and he started to follow 21 other accounts.

Meanwhile, Jen has not surprisingly far surpassed her friend when it comes to the photo-driven platform. She boasts 27 million followers — and counting.

Her latest update included a sweet photo of the two thespians, as well as a video from an episode of Friends in which the gang was playing a challenging game similar to Jeopardy.

Ross (David Schwimmer) asked the others to name Chandler Bing’s job.

Jennifer (as Rachel) looked confused, stating that his gig had “something to do with numbers.”

The laugh track, and most likely the fans back home watching on television, went wild.

“He carries a briefcase,” she said as a followup.

At that point, Ross called 10 seconds before the game would end, meaning if Rachel and Monica (Courteney Cox) don’t get the answer right, they would lose.

That’s when desperation set in and Rachel came up with a way to reference Matt’s work by calling him a “transponster.”

At that moment, Monica screamed at her roommate.

“That’s not even a word,” she shouted in her highly disappointed state of mind.

Jennifer’s most recent social media post garnered a lot of attention within one hour of going live. The fresh update earned nearly 2.5 million likes within that time frame, and more than 33,600 comments, too.

“Best best best best best scene,” remarked actress Olivia Wilde.

“Hahahaha!!!” exclaimed Friends co-star Courteney Cox, who added a red heart emoji.

“Welcome Matthew!!!!” stated actress Rita Wilson.

“Finally the gang is complete!!!” said film producer Murad Osman, who added six fire emoji.

Actress Ali Wentworth simply offered Rachel’s update a string of three clapping hands emoji, while mixed-martial artist Holly Holm dropped a crying-laughing emoji.

Not only has Matthew finally joined Instagram, but the entire Friends cast — including Jennifer, Matthew, Courtney, David, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc — plans be on television again for a reunion show.

The show’s reboot, although not set in stone, will likely air and when it does, there is no doubt the program will be popular with its millions of original fans. In addition, countless newcomers to the sitcom have also embraced the popular and always entertaining program thanks to being able to watch Friends on reruns.