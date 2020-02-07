Four Nebraska Football Players Invited To The 2020 NFL Combine

The Nebraska football team has a total of four invitees to the 2020 NFL Combine. It turns out, all four are former Blackshirts.

Defensive linemen, Darrion Daniels, Carlos Davis, and Khalil Davis as well as defensive back Lamar Jackson all got the call from the NFL. The league issued its official list of invitees from around the college football world. In total, 337 players received invites for the event, which takes place from February 23 to March 2.

The Nebraska football team is hoping that one of the four players attending the Combine will restart a streak that had been going on for decades. The Cornhuskers had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft for years, but that streak ended in 2019.

Having players invited to the event doesn’t guarantee any of the group will be chosen but it does hint at a better chance of a selection. The Omaha World-Herald pointed out just one Cornhusker got an invite a year ago. That player was wide receiver, Stanley Morgan. While he didn’t end up getting drafted he did sign as a UDFA with the Cincinnati Bengals and spent the year either on their practice squad, or their active roster.

Two years ago, five Nebraska football players got the call to the NFL Combine. Only one of those five were selected. In the 7th round of that year’s draft, quarteback Tanner Lee was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steven Branscombe / Getty Images

This time around, both Darrion Daniels and Lamar Jackson are said to have some positive draft prospects. Daniels was impressing scouts during practices for, and in the Senior Bowl a few weeks back.

Jackson is said to have the best shot of the bunch of getting chosen early in the draft. A recent NFL.com mock draft has the Husker defensive back being chosen in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons.

Nebraska’s four invitees have them officially tied for sixth with Minnesota and Wisconsin in the Big Ten for the number of players with offers to attend the combine. Ohio State and Michigan are tied at the top of the conference with 11 players invited each. Michigan State, despite an overall disappointing 2019 has seven players invited.

Penn State and Iowa are tied with five. Maryland (3) and Purdue (2) are the only other teams in the B1G with multiple 2020 NFL Combine invites. Indiana has one player, offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak going. Northwestern, Illinois, and Rutgers were all shut out of the event.

After the combine, the Nebraska football team and its fans will have to wait until the NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 23 to see if any players are taken.