‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flashes Her Bum In A Black Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia is putting her booty on full display in a skimpy bikini for her latest Instagram snapshot. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” shared the cheeky shot with her fans on Friday.

In the sexy photo, Yanet appears to be kicking off the weekend in style. She posed by a swimming pool with her backside towards the camera as she donned a scanty black thong bikini. She placed her hands on her hips and showcased all of her enviable curves.

The tiny two-piece flaunted Yanet’s toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs as well as her pert posterior. The TV personality had her long, dark brown hair styled in straight strands that fell down her back and covered with a large tan sunhat.

Yanet looked out over a gorgeous view, which featured palm trees, tons of green foliage, a stunning ocean, and a blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds.

In the caption of the photo, Yanet revealed that she was in Puerto Rico when the picture was snapped. She also told her fans to spread love everywhere they go and leave everyone happier than they met them.

Meanwhile, Yanet’s over 12.8 million followers showed their love for the post by clicking the like button over 126,000 times and leaving more than 640 comments within 30 minutes after it was uploaded to her account.

“Wow baby you so beautiful, best wishes to you sweetie,” one of Yanet’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Much love and have an awesome day,” remarked another adoring fan.

“The goddesses do exist,” a third social media user wrote.

“Okay, first the photo. It is excellent! You look freaking amazing and smoking hot like always. You should probably wear a bikini every day of your life. Second, the caption. Thank you for these beautiful words. The mean so much in a dark time. They are so true and if everyone could just remember them the world would be such a nicer place to live,” a fourth comment read.

Yanet has become very popular on Instagram, and is often seen showing off her flawless figure in tiny outfits such as crop tops, tight dress, and bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the weather girl recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in some skintight black leggings, a tight black top, brown fuzzy coat, and black combat boots while on a private airplane earlier this month.

That photo was also a hit among Yanet Garcia’s fans. To date, it’s earned 172,000 likes and over 500 comments.