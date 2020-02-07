Cosplay Model Meg Turney Sports Risque Lingerie In Valentine’s Day-Themed Photoshoot

The cosplayer looked stunning in her revealing lingerie.

On Friday, cosplay model Meg Turney delighted fans by sharing images from her Valentine’s Day-themed photoshoot on Instagram.

The pictures, taken by the professional photographer Kevin Choy, show the stunner posing in front of a red backdrop. In the first image, she flaunted her incredible figure in a cheeky, blush-colored bodysuit with lace detailing. She kneeled on a fuzzy white carpet and faced away from the photographer, showing off her pert derriere. Meg looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera. She sported a long white wig and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application featured subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

For the following photo, Meg removed her wig and changed into a strappy, red latex lingerie set, that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display.The 32-year-old generously applied body oil to her limbs and long locks, giving her even more sex appeal. She altered her pose by facing forward and spreading her legs, while grasping her hair.

The photos seemed to have been taken at an earlier date, as Meg mentioned in the comment section that her round bottom has grown since the photoshoot.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer implored fans to let her know which of the two pictures did they prefer. She also revealed that she had to take numerous showers to remove the oil she had rubbed on her body for the second image.

Many of Meg’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You look amazing Meg and both outfits are hella cute,” gushed a fan.

“You are very pretty,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters also proceeded to give Meg tips on how to best remove body oil for future photoshoots.

“Next time instead of [four] showers just use Dawn dish soap. Work amazing,” suggested one follower.

“Dr. [Bronner’s] [castile] soap removes oils on the first go. I use [the] peppermint [soap] to remove body paint, makeup, oils, grease, etc.,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 28,000 likes.

As fans of the model are aware, Meg has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing throwback photo, in which she wore a thong bodysuit. That post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.