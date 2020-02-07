Ariel Winter Stuns In Up-Close And Personal Selfie: ‘Can’t Wait To Get Back To This Hair Color’

Ariel Winter is longing for a past hairstyle in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular social media page. As those who follow the Modern Family star on Instagram know, Winter has never been shy when it comes to experimenting with different hair colors and it’s not uncommon for her to switch things up on a consistent basis. In the most recent update that was shared for her army of 4.2 million fans, Winter looked absolutely flawless.

In the caption of the post, the actress told her fans that this was in honor of flashback Friday, noting that she can’t wait to get back to her red hair. The beauty wore a slight smile for the camera, showing off her beautiful facial features in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, purple eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. She wore her long, red-dyed locks down and slightly waved as her bangs swooped across her face, covering one eye.

The photo was only snapped from the chest up but Winter could be seen in a fuzzy white robe. The new update has only been live on her account for a matter of minutes but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 36,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments.

Some of Winter’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her hair color. A few more had no words, opting to comment with their choice of emoji instead while a handful of others took to the time to comment and let the Modern Family star know that they’re really going to miss the hit ABC show when it goes off the air for good in April.

“Yaaaaa, you look so gorgeous with this colour,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You defffff could play the real life Ariel from the little mermaid with this hair color!,” another added.

“WOW!!! There is not a word in the English language that describes how beautiful you look in this photo,” a third chimed in.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the actress has put on a gorgeous display for the camera. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell looked casual in a plain white tee while hitting up a cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles. She paired the look with some dark-wash skinny jeans and wore a cream-colored sweater tied around her waist and looked beautiful with minimal makeup.