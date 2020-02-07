Sofia Bevarly Sizzles In A Beaded Blue Bikini On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly has been bringing the tropical vibes to her Instagram page recently with lots of sizzling bikini pics. Today, she posted yet another one that’s sure to catch many of her 1.3 million followers’ attention. This time, the stunner rocked a blue beaded ensemble at the beach.

The model posed on her knees for the shot and placed her hands on her thighs. She leaned forward and arched her back while smiling widely.

The bikini that she wore was light blue, and it was embellished with small beads. It added a 3D dimension to her ensemble, and helped to bring attention to her curvy figure. The top hugged the sides of her chest and her bottoms were tiny with thin straps that rested high on her waist.

The combination of her swimsuit and pose meant that her cleavage was on full display, plus her tan was hard to miss.

Sofia wore her hair slicked back in a casual hairstyle and her locks looked damp. However, her body appeared dry, so she may have been wearing hair products to achieve the look.

The beauty’s makeup included silver eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

As well, Sofia accessorized with multiple rings and bracelets, with a white piece on her left wrist that popped against her skin.

The model sat inches from the incoming ocean waves, and the crystal blue waters seemingly matched her bikini perfectly. The skies were also clear, and the sun shone down on her and left her skin looking glowing.

Her many admirers took to the comments section to rave about her new share.

“I love your smile sooooo much,” gushed a follower.

“GORG water soooo blue,” observed a fan.

“You are the most gorgeous woman alive!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Looks like Heaven on Fire,” wrote a supporter, referring to the geotag.

Three days ago, Sofia referred in another Instagram post that she was in Hawaii. This is likely where this photo was taken too, although her geotag only noted that she was at “Heaven on Earth,” as she is seemingly having a blast on her trip.

Plus, the bombshell posted another set of photos five days ago when she showed off her figure in a tropical bikini. The top had thick straps and a scoop neckline, and it was a little small leaving a hint of her underboob showing. She posed outside next to tall, leafy green plants and rocked a colorful swimsuit with blue, green, and red hues.