Salma Hayek Recalls An Academy Awards Ceremony As She Joins Penelope Cruz To Present An Oscar

Salma Hayek hit up Instagram on Friday with a photo memory from the 2005 Oscar’s ceremony. Her latest social media update showed the Frida star standing next to fellow Latina actress Penelope Cruz since both had been tapped as presentors.

The pair — who starred together in the 2006 French-Mexican-American Western comedy, Badidas — were dressed to impress as they handed over the Oscars for Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing at the 77th annual Academy Awards. The event was held at Hollywood’s Kodak Theatre, now known as the Dolby Theatre, and the site of this year’s ceremony, too.

Meanwhile, for the same event held 15 years ago, Salma rocked a very low cut Prada gown that put her bodacious upper assets on show. Her abundant cleavage was assisted by the design of the dress that featured a skintight bodice and lots of sparkle. The 53-year-old brunette bombshell literally beamed as she held that very important white envelope in her hands,

Penelope looked just as enticing as her co-presenter. The 45-year-old star of the Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona rocked a cream-colored, strapless column gown sporting a full-on train that swirled around her legs as she readied herself to hand over two of the prized golden statuettes.

The evening was memorable for both stars, as remembered by Variety.

“‘We think alike, and we have a lot of weird coincidences,’ [Salma said about Penelope]. To avoid wearing a similar outfit, the two conferred first on the phone. ‘So we put all this effort into what we were wearing. … We show up at the Oscars, and we’re wearing the same hair!'”

Salma’s 13.9 million followers were apparently fascinated by her most recent Instagram post. Within a day of going live, the social media update received more than 261,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.

Some fans offered emoji — including heart-eye faces, red hearts, and heart-eye faces — while others used their words to express how they were feeling about the movie star’s throwback Instagram update from the 2006 Academy Awards.

Vine Bucci / Getty Images

“I remember that moment. I couldn’t b happier seeing 2 beautiful women presenting! Hottest women in the house,” remarked one follower.

“This friendship is everything,” stated a second fan, who added a nose-blowing face and a red heart emoji.

“Two incredibly beautiful Latinas! God gave you such radiant beauty. Viva!” exclaimed a third admirer.

“Now there’s a dream combo,” enthused a fourth follower, who added two fire emoji.

Salma tends to deliver her best looks when she attends awards shows. For instance, she rocked a memorable and extremely bodacious Gucci gown featuring a deep plunging neckline and a keyhole cutout for the most recent Golden Globes ceremony.