‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ Returning For Season 4 In Midst Of Ongoing Shannon Family Chaos

Teen reality television star Alana Thompson, known by most of her fans as “Honey Boo Boo” just revealed some fairly surprising news via her Instagram page. Despite all of the real-life drama her mom “Mama June” Shannon has been navigating for the past year or so, the family’s WEtv show is soon returning for Season 4.

On Friday, Alana shared an enticing preview via her Instagram page. It reveals that Mama June: From Not to Hot will debut its fourth season in March. Apparently, the title now includes the phrase Family Crisis and anybody who has been following the family this past year probably won’t be surprised by that.

The Season 3 finale of From Not to Hot did showcase some of the drama that Mama June, her boyfriend Geno Doak, and her daughters were navigating. However, things escalated after Season 3 was done filming and it seems that little has been resolved.

Until now, the fate of Mama June’s show seemed unknown. The reality television star is dealing with legal trouble, seems to no longer have one steady home, remains with Geno, and is estranged from her daughters. Alana has been living with her older sister Lauryn, also known as “Pumpkin,” for quite some time now. In addition, it seems that Mama June has rejected pleas from her daughters that she seek treatment.

Despite the ongoing family separation and Mama June’s personal issues, WEtv found a way to put together another season. In the short preview that Alana shared, the teen is showing sitting at a counter eating some cereal. She is reading the cereal box as the camera pulls away and Mama June’s photo is shown on the milk carton with a large “MISSING” banner.

Off-camera, a door is heard opening and Alana whips her head toward the door. The screen goes dark and viewers get a teaser asking what it’s going to be like when Mama June finally comes home. The clip wraps by revealing that the shocking new season will premiere in March.

Alana’s Instagram followers were quite excited to see this preview. Within just an hour, the sneak peek had already been viewed almost 25,000 times. Lauryn shared the same preview on her Instagram page, as did Alana’s dad “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his wife Jennifer.

Everybody will certainly be curious to tune in when Season 4 premieres and see where things stand for Alana, Lauryn, and Mama June. It was recently reported that Mama June had reached out to her extended family for the first time in months, but they were said to be skeptical of her motives.

Can having Mama June appear in front of reality television cameras again with Alana, Lauryn and other family members prompt a true reunion and some healing for this family? Fans will be anxious to find out.