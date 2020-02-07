Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy White Bikini

The model sizzled in her barely-there two-piece.

On Friday, American model Lyna Perez shared a sizzling snap with her 4.6 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the 27-year-old posing on a balcony overlooking a city. While most of the world is experiencing winter weather, Lyna looked like an absolute summer goddess. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy white bikini. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top. The tiny two-piece also put her toned midsection and sculpted hips on display, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, fans were also able to get a full view of Lyna’s black ink scorpion tattoo, just below her hip bone. She accessorized the sultry look with statement earrings, several gold bangles, and numerous rings.

Lyna rested her elbows on the glass balcony railing and tugged on her bikini bottoms. She gazed directly into the camera, as she arched her eyebrows and parted her full lips.

For the photoshoot, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they would be interested in being her date for Valentine’s day.

Unsurprisingly, fans flocked to the comments section to answer Lyna’s question.

“I’ll be your [Valentine] everyday of the year,” wrote one commenter.

“I would be honored to be your Valentine Lyna would you like to be my Valentine,” added a different admirer.

Many of Lyna’s followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Looking so gorgeous and beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding both a heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“Mercy me. Why are you so beautiful,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon amassed over 30,000 likes.

Lyna engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sheer white mini dress. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.