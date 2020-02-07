Savannah Chrisley Rocks Black Bikini At The Beach In Stunning, Makeup-Free Photo

Savannah Chrisley is enjoying a little fun in the sun in the sexiest way possible. As those who follow the Chrisley Knows Best star on Instagram know, the blond bombshell has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her gorgeous figure in a variety of hot outfits including bikinis, tight dresses, and more. A recent update landed her at the beach where she showed off her fit physique.

Chrisley did not specifically tag her location in the post but she appeared to be somewhere tropical. The reality star sat at a table with fiance Nic Kerdiles at her side, putting one hand behind her head and holding her cell phone in the other. She wore her short, blond tresses down and slicked back out of her face while going totally makeup-free in the shot. She also showed off her beautifully manicured nails but it was her killer body stole the show.

Chrisley flaunted her gorgeous figure in a tight black bikini that left little to the imagination, featuring a peek-a-boo top that showed off plenty of cleavage. She paired the NSFW top with some skimpy bottoms and her toned and tanned abs looked nothing short of amazing. Kerdiles was all smiles for the photo op, going shirtless and sporting his signature scruff. In the caption, Chrisley told her followers that she is just trying to see how badly she’s peeling.

In just one short day of being live on her page, the photo has already amassed an impressive 114,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments. Some followers commented on the shot to let her know that her body looks incredible while many others raved over her beauty. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they are jealous of her trip while a handful of others commented in emoji.

“Your bikini is super cute!! Where is it from?! You look hot,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You don’t need all that make up to be beautiful! You’re all natural!,” a second added.

“Love your natural look! Gorgeous.” one more fan raved in addition to a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty snapped a pre-travel selfie. In the update, she wore a comfy, long-sleeved top that draped off of her figure, in addition to a pair of matching lounge pants. That time, Chrisley also sported a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. It comes as no surprise that the photo earned her thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.