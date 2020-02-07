Dez Bryant Reportedly Reached Out To The Dallas Cowboys About A Return In 2020

The Dallas Cowboys have been contacted by the wide receiver Dez Bryant about a return in 2020. That’s according to a report by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

According to the paper, Bryant reached out to COO Stephen Jones through text message, making it clear he wants to play football in 2020 and that his former team is his number one landing spot.

Jones gave a statement that certainly seems boilerplate on its face, but doesn’t rule out the team would be receptive to a reunion.

“We have nothing but great respect for Dez and what he accomplished here. Certainly, as we look forward into the future we look at all opportunities and all potential players that could maybe help us out.”

ProFootballRumors reports despite the text message, there haven’t been any advanced discussions between the two sides. Jones said he’s only just started talking with new head coach Mike McCarthy about the roster. He added they haven’t even decided what the Cowboys are going to do with potential free agents still on their roster. Signing players from outside the organization haven’t been a focus yet.

105.3 The Fan reports there is at least one former Dallas teammate that wants to see Dez Bryant back. Last week, Tank Lawrence made it clear he’d like to play with the wide receiver again.

Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Bryant has made it clear repeatedly he wants to play in the NFL in 2020. He wants it so badly he’s ruling out the possibility of playing in any other league. The Fan‘s Mike Fisher tweeted out he recently had a conversation with Bryant who reiterated how badly he wants back in the big leagues.

‘I’m where I need to be (physically) right now. I’m more serious than ever…. I’m 100-percent hungry for the right situation.”

Bryant reportedly told Fisher. The reporter added it’s well known the preferred “right situation” would be a return to the Dallas Cowboys.

Still only 31-years-old, the receiver has been out of the league for two years. From 2011 to 2014, he was one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL.

His best season with Dallas was 2014 when he logged 88 catches for 1,320 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns. While his production dropped in the ensuing years, he was still effective in his final season with the Cowboys. In 2017, he caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six TDs.

Dez Bryant’s play on the field was never really the issue with the team. During his tenure he had several off-the-field problems pop up. Eventually, the Dallas Cowboys grew tired of the drama and those familiar with the situation believe it would be up to the player to prove those days are behind him.