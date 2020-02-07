Kendall Jenner Poses In Her Underwear While Wearing A Face Mask

On Friday, February 7, Kendall Jenner wowed her 122 million Instagram followers by wearing nothing but a crop top and panties while cuddling her pet rabbit.

Kendall stared intently at her phone as she captured the shot. A beauty face mask clung to her face; the other half was obscured by the iPhone. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore her hair up in the photo. She appeared to be in a bathroom, as a marble shower was pictured in the background.

She wore a sleeveless, spotted white top that rode up high on her stomach, reaching just below her chest. The white crop top flaunted Kendall’s sun-kissed skin. She paired the shirt with red Calvin Klein underwear — for which she is an ambassador — that sat high on her hips, showing off her taut stomach and hourglass figure. She wore a sheer pink polish on her nails.

The model held her small, white bunny between her shoulder and the crook of her neck.

Kendall gave fans a closer view at her look — and at the rabbit — in the second image in the Instagram slideshow. In that photo, she folded one arm over her stomach and zoomed in on her top. Her fluffy rabbit was nestled on her shoulder.

At the time of this writing, Kendall’s two Instagram photos racked up more than 2 million likes. Needless to say, her millions of Instagram followers rushed to the comment section, leaving the model more than 6,400 messages about her look — and her rabbit. Even sister Khloé Kardashian weighed in on the ensemble, remarking how Kendall took a sheet mask and made it fashion.

“Only you can look hot like this,” Khloé wrote. “Fashion.”

“Dat body tho,” said a fan, adding three fire emoji.

Some fans could relate to her beauty routine.

“I did a sheet mask too today,” a follower claimed.

Of course, other fans were just here for the rabbit.

“I love bunnies,” one fan replied.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Kendall is a fan of sharing shirt-and-underwear photos on Instagram. Just last month, she posted a photo of herself wearing a gray, cropped T-shirt with “Aspen, Colorado” emblazoned on it. She paired the top with high-rise heather gray panties. Like her most recent upload, this selfie was also taken as a full-body mirror shot.

It seems like Kendall’s brand is working. As of December 2019, she became the highest-paid female influencer on the app, raking in close to $16 million dollars.