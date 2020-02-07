Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Blue, Lacy Lingerie On Instagram’

Famous Instagram face Lauren Dascalo showed off some of her best assets in her latest share. In a new post on her feed, the bombshell babe rocked a sheer, lacy blue lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Lauren sitting on what looked to be the edge of a white bed as she held her phone in front of her face and snapped a mirror selfie. Behind her, a black and white Louis Vuitton pillow could be seen, as well as a poster on the wall. Lauren looked cozy and sexy in a tiny two-piece from Lounge Underwear that did nothing but favors for her killer body.

Lauren’s look included a demi-cut, lace bra that just barely covered up her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out on top. In addition, a small cut-out at the center and the bra’s see-through cups showed off even more of the model’s skin. Lauren’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the bra and a matching, even tinier thong.

Lauren’s bottom featured a triangle-shaped lace front that sat low on her waist to expose more of her tummy. Meanwhile, the thin, string sides came up high on her hips, which hugged the YouTuber’s hourglass figure and fully exposed her long, lean legs.

The model’s only accessory with the look was a dainty pair of gold studs in her ears. Her phone hid much of her face, but she did appear to be rocking some lightly contoured cheekbones and bright highlighter. Lauren’s long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder and back in messy waves.

Lauren posed with her back slightly arched and her body curved to one side in a way that further emphasized her figure. She puffed out her chest and raised one knee slightly as she took the photo.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 7,900 likes and just over 140 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look absolutely beautiful girl love the photo,” one fan said.

“So beautiful babe love the blue,” another user added.

“You look great only one problem youre hiding your gorgeous face,” a third follower wrote.

Lounge Underwear wasn’t the only brand that Lauren rocked this week. On Wednesday, the babe showed off her muscular tummy once more in a blue floral athletic set from PSD Underwear.