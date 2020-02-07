Donald Trump Says Nancy Pelosi Has ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House on Friday, Breitbart reports that Donald Trump diagnosed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Trump Derangement Syndrome — a term used to describe purportedly irrational criticism of the president.

“They say, ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’ They’ve got it. They’ve got a bad case of it,” he said of the Democratic Party in the wake of his acquittal by the Senate on Wednesday, which put an end to the impeachment process.

Trump then turned his attention to Pelosi, noting her viral decision to tear up his speech at the State of the Union Address on Tuesday and connecting it to Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“You saw that. That was on display the other night when she ripped up the speech,” he said.

According to Trump, Pelosi’s stunt broke the law.

“I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. It’s illegal, what she did. She broke the law.”

Trump isn’t the only one to claim that Pelosi’s violated the law by tearing up Trump’s speech. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said Wednesday that he sent a letter to the House Committee on Ethics and will be filing charges against Pelosi. He is requesting that an investigation is opened into her conduct, which he claims embarrassed the United States and “destroyed official records.”

Pelosi defended her actions during a Thursday news conference on Capitol Hill, calling the speech a “manifesto of mistruths.” She also slammed the president for his criticism and suggested that the move was a symbolic one intended to speak to the American people.

“It was necessary to get the attention of the American people to say, ‘This is not true. And this is how it affects you,'” she said, adding that she doesn’t need “any lessons from anyone,” especially Trump.

Following his acquittal, Trump gave a speech at the White House that Vox’s Aaron Rupar called “bonkers.” He pointed to Trump’s allegedly false claim that the investigations into his behavior began before he took office, his attack on the Russia investigation, and his criticism of former FBI leaders, who he called “scum.”

Rupar also noted Trump’s comments about women, which included praise of New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and a rant about the lack of love wives have for their husbands.

Amid the Senate trial, a Gallup poll put Trump’s approval rating at the highest of his presidency, suggesting that impeachment may have helped him.