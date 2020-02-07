Kylie Jenner Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Sizzling Photos From Her ‘Playboy’ Shoot

Kylie Jenner sent fans into a frenzy back in September, when the entrepreneur and fashionista posed for her first Playboy shoot alongside her then-boyfriend and father of her only child, Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revisited her time shooting for the wildly popular adult magazine with a couple of sizzling photos shared today on social media, and brought Instagram to its knees in the process.

The seriously steamy pictures, which were shot for Playboy‘s Pleasure Issue, showed Kylie posing solo in an ultra-racy attire that did very little to censor her bodacious curves. The reality TV star went into full bombshell mode for the risqué snaps, sending some major sultry vibes all over her Instagram feed with the saucy post.

The 22-year-old hottie wore nothing but a gauzy baby-blue veil, which was wrapped around her lower body, leaving most of her curvaceous figure exposed. Kylie left nothing to the imagination in the completely see-through item, which offered a spectacular view of her incredible physique. The stunner put her hourglass curves on full display, flaunting her busty assets and peachy posterior in the sheer outfit.

Snapped in a gorgeous outdoor setting, the sizzling brunette lounged on a what looked like a glossy, earth-toned comforter, one that perfectly blended in with her natural surroundings. A savanna-like scene unfolded in the background, one dominated by coarse, withered grasses. A lush, green thicket stretched in the distance, adding a splash of color to the torrid scenery. A solitary log completed the decor, lying in the grass right next to Kylie’ comfy bedspread.

The KUWTK star was sprawled on the comforter, lying face down on the soft, padded surface. She was leaning on her elbows and put one foot up in a coquettish gesture that added to her appeal. The sexy posture allowed her to spotlight her curvy derriere, which was all but completely exposed in the gossamer attire. The buxom babe also showed off her bare back, and even flashed a hint of sideboob as she lay on her tummy with her hips slightly raised. Her skin glistened in the sunlight, as the golden rays beamed sporadically on her smooth, silky body. Shade also clung to her curves, adding mystery to the revealing shoot.

The first photo shared with fans was a cropped half-body shot that emphasized her round bottom and tiny waistline. The second photo captured Kylie in all of her glory, treating fans to a tantalizing view of her toned thighs. The dark-haired channeled her inner seductress as she glanced over her shoulder, shooting a smoldering gaze at the camera. Her raven locks fell over her shoulder in soft waves, concealing her busty assets and calling attention to her naked back.

The makeup mogul was all dolled up for the shoot, rocking a bold red lipstick that beautifully flattered her light-toned apparel and thick, luscious mane. Her glam was complete with a subtle eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, plenty of mascara, and a touch of blush.

The titillating photos drove fans into a meltdown, racking up more than 1 million likes in just 18 minutes of going live. In the span of two hours, the post garnered upward of 3.3 million likes. In addition, the provocative photos brought followers to the comments section by the masses, raking up 17,100-plus messages from Kylie’s legion of admirers.

“Lil heart moment,” wrote beauty photographer Sasha Samsonova, adding a black heart emoji. A whopping 1,129 people clicked the like button on the artist’s post.

One of Kylie’s best friends, Yris Palmer, also chimed in on the scorching photos.

“gOOd morning,” wrote the Instagram sensation, who added a pair of flattering emoji and garnered 853 likes for her comment.

Nicaraguan model Dolly Castro had something to say about Kylie’s Playboy shoot, as well.

“Ohhhh wow,” wrote the brunette bombshell, followed by a crown emoji.