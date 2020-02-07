Lizzo Sizzles In A Red Bikini On Instagram During Her Beach Getaway

Lizzo recently posted several photos of her soaking up the Brazilian heat on her Instagram page.

The “Juice” songstress sizzled on camera as she showed off a red string two-piece bikini while in Rio de Janeiro. Fans of Lizzo’s will know that the singer isn’t afraid to be swimsuit ready, and took the post as an excuse to show off her curves on Friday, February 7.

Lizzo posted three images from her day at the beach. The first photo shows the Grammy winner wearing her bikini and standing in the sand and water. She has one hand on her thigh and the other one in the air as she does a quick pose for the camera. Lizzo’s hair is in full of bouncy curls and is seen flowing in the wind. She is slightly bent over in the pose and her cleavage and belly are on full display.

The second photo allows Lizzo to show off her bountiful backside. She decided to pose with her back towards the camera as both of her arms are stretched above her head. Lizzo is also showing off the thong bikini bottoms in the snapshot. Her hair is touching her back in the photo and water is seen splashing by her feet as the waves move towards her.

Lizzo’s third post shows the singer away from the water. She is standing in wet sand with one hand to her side. Her other hand is once again resting on her thigh. She appears to be soaking wet from enjoying her time in the water and is posing with her head towards the sky. She is showing off her accessories for the bikini look, which consists of purple sunglasses and a silver chain necklace.

Lizzo’s bikini post caught the eyes of several of her Instagram followers. She received more than 150,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

“Looking HAWTTT,” one fan remarked.

“BRAZIL LOVES U QUEEN,” a second chimed in.

“Them honey bunzzzz,” said another fan, followed by a heart emoji.

“I wish i had your confidence..you are an amazing woman. Much love,” admitted the fourth fan.

According to Daily Mail, Lizzo’s tropical getaway isn’t a time for relaxation only. The outlet reports that Lizzo recently performed in Brazil for the first time, where she performed for YouTube space in Rio de Janeiro. Her performance comes after the singer recently won her first three Grammys back in January. The “Truth Hurts” singer was also seen out and about in Miami for the SuperBowl last week.