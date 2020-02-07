Daisy Keech Poses On The Beach In Tiny Pink Bikini & Crop Top On Instagram

Daisy Keech turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post. In a new photo on her feed, the bombshell babe rocked a light pink bikini and a crop top that left very little to the imagination as she soaked up the sun on the beach.

The photo showed Daisy posing in the sand as the blue-green ocean waters rolled onto the shore behind her. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shined down on the model and bounced off her glowing skin. While Daisy’s surroundings were certainly stunning, her fans were likely focused on her killer look.

Daisy’s outfit included a pink butterfly, triangle-shaped string bikini top that just barely contained her busty chest as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. Over the bikini, Daisy rocked a long-sleeved, sheer, white crop top that featured a ruched bottom and shoelace ties across the center. The top dipped low into her chest, exposing her cleavage even more.

Daisy’s flat tummy was on full display between the top and a matching thong bottom that showed even more skin. The front of the bikini sat low on her waist and covered only what was necessary, while the strings tied up high on her hips and emphasized her hourglass figure. In addition, her long, lean legs were on full display.

Daisy accessorized the look with small, gold hoops and a few thin rings on her manicured hands. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, light eyeshadow, and a light pink color on her full lips. Daisy’s long, blond hair was tied up in a messy bun on top of her head, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Daisy garnered more than 104,000 likes and just under 560 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Your so perfect and such and inspiration I love you so much. I hope I turn out like you one day,” one fan said with red hearts.

“Your legs look like a barbie dolls legs holy,” another user added.

“Nice photo Daisy you look really stunning,” a third fan said.

“My god. You’re heavenly,” a fourth user added.

Daisy has been posting quite a few beach photos in recent days. Earlier this week, she stood in the sand wearing another crop top and Daisy Dukes, which her fans loved.