WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Does Not Want Controversial Legend To Wrestle Again

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has made no secret of his desire to wrestle again, but the company is reportedly reluctant to let the legendary superstar step back into the squared circle. According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, there are no plans to bring Hogan back in a wrestling capacity, even though the superstar has revealed that he’s fit enough to compete again.

“I don’t believe we’ll see Hulk Hogan ever wrestle again. I don’t believe he needed to be cleared because he was never uncleared, but I don’t think WWE doctors would say, ‘Yeah, get him into the ring,’ because WWE isn’t clamoring to get him into the ring. Where this comes from seems like nonsense and we’ll leave it at that.”

Even though Hogan has been welcomed back into the WWE family in recent years, some people within the company allegedly haven’t forgiven the Hall of Famer for his controversial past.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, several WWE superstars have supposedly refused to work with Hogan following his racism scandal in 2015, and they aren’t happy to see him back in the company.

Colohue also notes how Hogan’s refusal to put superstars over could also have been a deciding factor in determining WWE’s decision to not let “The Hulkster” compete in the ring again. The Hall of Famer has a reputation for using his influence to ensure that other talents do not beat him, even when it’s the best thing for business.

Per Los Angeles Times, Hogan has been training for a potential WrestleMania 36 match in recent months. The former World Champion wants to face Vince McMahon at WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, but he wants one last match in the company since his previous bout was held in Impact Wrestling.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, the Hall of Famer is expected to appear at this month’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. While there have been rumors that he could step into the ring again at the show, it’s more likely that he’ll appear in a non-wrestling role.

At 66-years-old, Hogan is past his prime as an in-ring performer, and the company is likely wary of the potential health risks that could arise from letting him wrestle again. However, despite his controversial status in the industry, the WWE Universe would likely welcome the prospect of one more match involving the beloved icon.