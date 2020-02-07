Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s Getting Progesterone Shots And Has Subchorionic Bleeding

Kailyn Lowry shocked fans when she announced that she is pregnant with baby number four. While the Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t divulged too many details about the pregnancy, fans do know she is 16 weeks pregnant. Recently, the mom-of-three took to Twitter to reveal that she is having to get progesterone shots every week with her latest pregnancy.

“Progesterone shots every week again,” Kailyn tweeted on February 6, including an emoji before adding, “Anyone else have this?”

According to the March of Dimes, progesterone is a hormone that helps a pregnant woman’s uterus grow. It also helps keep the uterus from contracting, something that if happens, could lead to premature labor.

The tweet had over 1,000 likes from Kailyn’s more than 1 million followers. Plenty of Kailyn’s followers chimed in on the post as well, sharing their stories. Many of her fans let her know that, they too, had progesterone shots during their pregnancies and explained that the shots were worth it. Some revealed that they took progesterone during their pregnancies, but rather than a shot, they were given a pill. Kailyn didn’t reveal if that was an option for her or not.

This isn’t the first time that Kailyn has had to undergo progesterone shots though. Back in early 2017, during her pregnancy with youngest son Lux, Kailyn also had progesterone shots.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Kailyn is also experiencing subchorionic bleeding. Just as she had to get progesterone shots with Lux, she revealed that she also experienced subchorionic hematomas during her third pregnancy. The condition is reportedly painless, but occurs during the first trimester of pregnancy. According to the report, Kailyn opened up about the condition earlier this week on her Instagram stories.

“I had this with Lux & I have it again this time around. Anyone else experience this?” she asked.

With the post, she included a description of subchorionic hematomas so that her fans would be aware of the condition.

Kailyn made her pregnancy announcement on Monday, sharing a photo of herself with her three sons and a few ultrasound photos of baby number four. While Kail didn’t reveal the gender of the baby, there are rumors that she is pregnant with another boy. However, the Teen Mom 2 star typically waits until the birth of her children to find out the gender so she may not even know if she is having a boy or a girl this time.

Kailyn Lowry is reportedly due to give birth to baby number four in July.