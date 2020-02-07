Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Incredible Figure In Pink Lingerie

The fitness model looked incredible in her latest Instagram update.

On Friday, February 7, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez uploaded a tantalizing photo for her 690,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The provocative picture, taken with Savannah’s smartphone, shows the stunner posing in what appears to be a living room with a white sectional couch and an end table in the background. The bodybuilder stood in front of a full length mirror as she snapped the sizzling selfie. She pulled at a strand of her hair and turned her body, giving fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile.

The 23-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a light pink lingerie set, that consisted of a plunging wireless bra and a matching pair of high-cut underwear. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination. Her incredible cleavage, washboard abs, and pert derriere were put on full display. Savannah accessorized the sexy look with silver statement earrings and a mauve-colored velvet scrunchie.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in a half-ponytail. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that she will attend “Cuban salsa dance classes,” beginning next month. Savannah stated that she is looking forward to the lessons as she has an appreciation for “Latin music.”

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Many of Savannah’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Lord you’re so wonderful omg so stunning! I think you will have a fabulous time with [the] [C]uban salsa dance classes wish you a fabulous weekend,” wrote one fan.

“Perfect what a body bombshell radiance just fantastic,” added a different devotee.

“You definitely look amazing dear,” said another follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“What a shape beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Savannah graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated fans for their kind words.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a long-sleeved crop top and figure-hugging distressed jeans. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.