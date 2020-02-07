Blond Bombshell Hannah Palmer Sizzles In Red Bikini While Sunning On The Beach In Hawaii

Model Hannah Palmer was a sight to behold in her latest Instagram update. The beauty lounged on the beach while spending time in Hawaii, and she looked absolutely gorgeous while doing so.

According to the geotag for the post, Hannah was on the island of Kauai, which is the oldest of the Hawaiian islands. The blond bombshell laid on her belly with the water rushing ashore beside her. She appeared to be on a secluded section of the beach. What appeared to be the Kilauea Lighthouse sat on a large rock outcropping in the distance behind her. Thin clouds filled the blue sky above as her bronze skin glowed in the outside light.

While the scenery was idyllic, Hannah stole the show. The image captured her from a side angle, giving her fans the best view of her backside as she basked in the sun. The two-piece number had a low-cut top, which gave her followers nice look at her voluptuous chest as she leaned on her elbows. The bikini bottoms were cheeky, showing off most of her perky booty. She added a bit of bling to the look with a gold body chain around her waist and a layered chunky necklace.

Hannah gave the camera a big smile while waving her bare feet in the air. Her hair was parted on the side and fell in loose waves over one shoulder. Her makeup included mascara, blush on the apples of the cheeks. She also wore a rose gloss on her lips.

Hannah kept the caption simple, writing “hello” in Hawaiian along with a heart emoji.

Most of her fans thought she looked incredible in the shot and told her so.

“Smile and booty! perfect mixture in a sunny day at the beach!” one Instagram user said.

“Wow Hannah… simply the most beautiful girl on the planet. have fun,” commented a second fan.

“You look absolutely beautiful girl love the photo looks amazing,” a third admirer said.

“Wow gorgeous!! What a great smile!!” gushed a fourth follower.

Hannah knows exactly what her fans like to see — and most of the time that means plenty of skin. The stunner also seems to have no qualms about sharing racy snaps that show her scantily clad. She models everything from revealing swimsuits to sexy lingerie, looking sensational in all of it. Last month, she thrilled her fans who she shared a picture in which she wore a bikini top with a matching miniskirt.