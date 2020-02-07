Jeremy Lin Upset By “Racist Comments” About Coronavirus As Chinese League Postpones Season Due To Outbreak

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Jeremy Lin addresses the coronavirus outbreak and how “racist comments” about the virus have upset him. He discusses how recent tragedies have affected him and the world of basketball while also putting life into perspective.

Following a successful 9-year career playing in the NBA, Lin signed a lucrative deal to play with the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association this year. With the season on hold, the former New York Knick returned to his home in the United States, and decided to share some insights on his tumultuous year.

In the touching 270-word post, Lin lists several personal hardships including the NBA’s “soured” relationship with China, his friend suddenly dying while on a film set, and a Ducks teammate succumbing to a fatal disease. The Harvard grad also mentions the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other people on the fatal helicopter ride.

The majority of his post centers around the coronavirus becoming “a global health emergency” and how people should not take life for granted. Lin references stateside because the CBA is postponed during the outbreak, and that he is “staying ready if the season resumes.”

Lin has remained mostly quiet on social media since signing his contract with the Ducks, but felt this post was important. He is disheartened by the racism he’s heard directed towards Chinese since coming back to California.

“I’ve lived in China this past season and now being back on US soil, I’m saddened by the racist comments regarding the virus in China. There are real people suffering and real heroes working around the clock in service to others – please don’t let your fear or ignorance rob you of seeing that. This world needs more compassion and empathy. We are all imperfect humans – we all need grace. You have one life to live, focus on what really matters in life.”

Once again he references how fleeting life can be, and offers more positive words by encouraging everyone to “pursue the best version of yourself.”

The tragedies that have taken place in recent months have put life into perspective for Lin who asks his followers to not take anything for granted.

“Today isn’t guaranteed. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. Nothing in life is guaranteed,” Lin’s post reads.

Fans praised the point guard for his moving words.

“Jeremy, thank you for this post. Keep inspiring us,” one follower wrote.

“Well said, sir. Respect,” another commented.

According to SupChina, the CBA decided to halt activities and postpone the season on February 01 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Play has been suspended indefinitely with no date being set for when games will resume.