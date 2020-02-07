WWE News: Hall Of Famer Reveals Which Match Should Main Event ‘WrestleMania 36’

Booker T believes this is the only match needs that deserves to have the top spot on the card.

The entirety of WWE is in full-blown mode of building to WrestleMania 36, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. One match has already been confirmed to take place and that is Drew McIntyre challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. A full card still needs to be built with many other matches, but Booker T feels as if he already knows which bout deserves to be in the main event slot.

So many things can happen between now and when WrestleMania 36 takes place in early April which could bring about changes. WWE is building the card behind-the-scenes, but injuries and other such things could throw a wrench into the plans and cause alterations to be made.

Booker T is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest to ever set foot in a wrestling ring of any kind. He is likely going to be a part of WrestleMania 36 weekend as part of a panel or pre-show or even appearing at the event itself, but that all remains to be seen.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Booker was asked about everything going on with him and the upcoming huge pay-per-view. When it came down to talking about the main event of WrestleMania 36, Booker believes there is only one option and one match that deserves that prestigious spot.

WWE

After winning the men’s battle royal at the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre made his decision to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. That match will happen at the huge PPV in April, and Booker feels as if it should go on last.

“McIntyre-Lesnar is a built-in story. Drew paid his dues. He’s a guy that got fired, had to go out there and find himself, then work his way back up. Drew is a guy that was once labeled ‘The Chosen One,’ and then all of that fell through. To see him back, it’s only fitting to close WrestleMania with that match.”

There is no doubt that this would be a fitting and exciting end to the event, but will WWE go that route? Only one other match has been revealed for the event and that is Charlotte Flair challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship, but at least a dozen more will still be added.

Drew McIntyre has truly paid his dues over the years and he’s made it to the top of the WWE ladder. There is only one more rung for him to climb and that is winning the WWE Championship, but that is just within his grasp and could come very soon. Booker T feels as if that opportunity against Brock Lesnar should be how WrestleMania 36 closes out with it being in the main event.