Mookie Betts Trade Expected To Become Official On Friday

The Mookie Betts and David Price trade from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers could finally become official later today. The deal, first reported on Tuesday had hit a snag that meant the teams were going to have to work out new terms or decide to settle on the potentially damaged goods.

USA Today writer Bob Nightengale tweeted out his sources told him the exchange is expected to be finalized on Friday. Nightengale added if the Mookie Betts and David Price trade becomes official, the same could be said about the Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling deal the Dodgers have in place with the Angels.

It’s smart to take the report with a grain of salt, as there have been reporters tweeting out they expected the trade to become official for the last few days. The difference between Nightengale’s tweet and other reports is centered on the wording of when it gets done.

Most have been hedging bets by saying “soon.” Nightengale said he’s heard it will be by the end of the day today. That would be a reversal of some rumors that sparked up overnight.

Talk began on Thursday that the trade could fall through completely and all the teams involved would have to hit the reset button.

Harry How / Getty Images

At issue is the return the Red Sox were getting for Betts and Price. The team received, among other prospects Twins pitcher Brusdar Graterol. The young hurler is able to tough 100 MPH with his fastball but he’s also had a series of injury problems early on in his career.

While Minnesota convinced the Red Sox he was finally healthy, rumors were the medical reports on Graterol were not favorable. Boston is said to see the hurler as someone who could eventually join their starting rotation. The reports indicated he would likely pan out more as a relief pitcher.

The Mookie Betts/David Price #RedSox–#Dodgers trade is expected to finally become official today, the teams say, which means the Joc Pederson/Ross Stripling trade from the Dodgers LA to the #Angels becomes official as well. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 7, 2020

The Red Sox were said to have asked for an additional trade piece, or another player altogether. As of now, the Twins have not agreed to edit the deal. While the Betts trade was technically between the Dodgers, Twins and Red Sox they Los Angeles also made a deal with the Angels that was contingent on them getting Betts and Price.

If the first trade falls through, it’s been reported the Pederson, Stripling trade would go away as well. With that many teams and that many moving pieces at stake, there was supreme pressure for everyone involved to work out their issues. Now Nightengale is reporting Mookie Betts is about to finally and officially become a Los Angeles Dodger.