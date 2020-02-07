Plus-Size Beauty Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In Sleek Leggings & Tiny Sports Bra

Curvy bombshell Ashley Alexiss put her voluptuous figure on display in a new Instagram post shared with fans on Friday. The buxom babe took to the popular social media platform to showcase a new look from popular sportswear brand, Shefit, for which the gorgeous plus-size model is a spokesperson, and treated fans to an eyeful of bodacious curves in the process.

The new Shefit campaign saw Ashley posing in the studio as she modeled the label’s newly released “Boss” leggings. The curvaceous blond penned a lengthy description of the item in the caption, detailing the many benefits of the stylish workout apparel. Fans could immediately notice that the garment offered plenty of support, as Ashley turned her back to the camera to show off her round posterior. The sheer black leggings clung to the model’s curves, emphasizing her sculpted hips and toned thighs.

The garment boasted an eye-catching sheen and a subtle crisscrossed pattern that called even further attention to the stunner’s plentiful curves. The trendy leggings also featured a broad waistband that accentuated Ashley’s taut waistline, and which was inscribed with the label’s name in elegant white font.

Followers also took notice of Ashley’s gym-honed physique, and reached out in the comments section to praise the curvy babe for her stunning looks.

“You have been definently [sic] hitting that gym up you are doing awesome keep up the work,” wrote one of her many fans who left gushing messages under the curve-flaunting pic.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model teamed up the curve-hugging leggings with a marbled gray sports bra from the same brand. The piece was a chic racerback design that sported a dark contrast hem, which perfectly matched the snug bottoms. Ashley showed a lot of skin in the revealing item, baring her trim midriff and exposing a large portion of her supple back. Snapped from the mid-profile, the 29-year-old hottie even flashed a glimpse of her busty curves as she looked over her shoulder with a beaming smile.

The sizzling blonde was all dolled up for the promotional shoot, rocking an understated glam that mainly highlighted her lush lips. The model wore a bright, pastel-pink lipstick and little else, and sported expertly contoured eyebrows that were color enhanced. Her golden tresses were pulled up into a chic bun, which left her pretty features exposed. No noticeable accessorizes were visible in the shot — and none were needed, as Ashley simply glowed, dazzling fans with her radiant beauty.

The photo reeled in a lot of engagement from her devoted admirers, racking up more than 16,600 likes and 200 comments in just two hours of being uploaded onto the platform.

“[eyes emoji] Jesus [two heart-eyes emoji] Got me talking to myself,” quipped one Instagrammer, clearly entranced with the curvaceous babe.

“Always looking beautiful in any outfit,” read another message, followed by a trio of flattering emoji of the heart, fire, and two-hearts variety.

“You are incredibly beautiful. I can’t take my eyes off of you,” gushed a third fan.