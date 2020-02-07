Sofia Vergara Rides Horseback In Tight Jeans & Cowboy Hat In Gorgeous Throwback

Sofia Vergara is channeling her sexy, inner cowgirl in the most recent throwback that was added to her popular Instagram feed. As fans of the Modern Family star know, the actress has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure on the platform clad in anything from bikinis to bodycon dresses and more. In the latest update, Vergara stunned in not just one but two new photos.

In the caption of the post, the actress told her fans that the images were from her time on Modern Family. She did not specifically tag her location but in the first shot, she was all smiles, sitting on the back of a horse and looking straight into the camera. The bombshell wore her long, dark locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. To go along with the Western-theme, Vergara rocked a tan cowboy hat with a thick black strap.

To dress the part of cowgirl, the actress rocked a pair of tight jeans and brown boots that hit just below her knee. She added a long sleeve purple top and a silver belt and looked nothing short of flawless. The second snapshot in the series offered a different view of Vergara, this time as she appeared next to her co-star and television husband, Ed O’Neill.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention so far, racking up over 130,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some Instagrammers took to the photos to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others dropped a line to share that they are huge fans. A few more were left speechless, opting to weigh in with emoji rather than words.

“My favorite couple in modern family. I am going to miss you so much,” one fan raved, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Sofia you look so dazzling on that horse!,” a second social media user gushed.

“Those great LATINA GENES though. You are amazing,” another added in addition to a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Vergara put on another jaw-dropping display, that time in another shot from the set of her hit show. The A-lister showed off her gorgeous figure in a tight, snakeskin dress that hugged all of her curves and featured a high slit in the middle while completing the beautiful outfit with a pair of furry black boots. That shot also earned rave reviews.