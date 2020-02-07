Fitness Trainer Kim French Rocks Pink Booty Shorts And Strappy Black Sports Bra For New Kettlebell Routine

British fitness trainer Kim French shared a kettlebell routine on her Instagram page on Friday and fans are loving it.

Dressed in a pair of pink booty shorts and a black sports bra with a strappy detail at the back, Kim started the workout with an alternating kettlebell swing. For this exercise, she stood with her feet slightly shoulder-width apart before leaning forward to swing the kettlebell between her legs. After she raised her torso back up she switched the weight from one hand to the other and repeated the swing. In her caption, Kim recommended doing 20 reps of this exercise for optimal results.

In the second clip, Kim tackled side lunges into stiffed-leg deadlifts. This combination move required her to stand with her legs spread wide and shift her body weight over to one side while holding the kettlebell. When she stood back up she bent over at the waist to perform the deadlift. Her caption recommended six reps on each side.

The third video saw her perform plank taps and step-outs. For this exercise, she placed the kettlebell on the floor and tapped it with alternating hands while holding a plank position. With each tap, she also kicked the opposite leg out to the side. Kim suggested doing 20 reps of this exercise as one set.

Kim knocked out another combination exercise in the fourth clip, squats into presses. For this move, she raised the weight over her head after she bent her legs to complete the squat. In her caption, she recommended powering through 12 reps of these.

Finally, in the fifth video, she ended the workout with a series of Y Knee Tucks. This exercise required her to sit on the floor with her legs elevated. She placed her hands on the floor on her sides and learned her torso back as she extended her legs. When she raised her upper body, she pulled her knees toward her chest. One set equals 20 reps, according to her caption.

In the comments section, fans showered Kim with praise.

“Look at that sexy tan,” one Instagram user wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “The workout’s bomb, too”

“Love this full-body circuit!!!” another added “Thanks Kim”

“Girl, your body is goals!???????? Wish my abs looked like that while bulking, haha!???? Love the HIIT workout, looks like a killer!”

And a fourth fan gave the workout a rave review.

“I did this yesterday!” a third person added. “All but no. 3, replaced it with Jump Squats. I put it together from just following you! Thank you for doing what you do best!”