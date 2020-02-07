WWE News: Fatal 4-Way, Goldberg’s Return, ‘The Dirt Sheet’, And ‘Firefly Fun House’ On ‘SmackDown’

The card is stacked for tonight's "Friday Night SmackDown" with big matches and a huge return.

It is the middle of the “Road to WrestleMania” season, but WWE is currently building toward their next big event in Saudi Arabia. On tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the superstars of the blue brand will put on a great show with a huge Fatal 4-Way Match headlining things. Along with that, two major segments have already been announced and the iconic return of Bill Goldberg.

The official website of WWE released their full preview for SmackDown on Friday morning, and it is going to be heavy on segments. As of this time, only one match has been officially announced for the show, but more will be added as the day goes on and the episode begins.

SmackDown to reveal “Who’s next for Goldberg?”

Goldberg‘s last match in WWE was against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam in August, but he’s ready for more. The Hall of Famer is ready to find someone else to go after, and he’s going to let everyone know who’s next on Friday night.

“Firefly Fun House” returns after Bray Wyatt’s Royal Rumble victory

“The Fiend” was successful in his Strap Match against Daniel Bryan, but he’s been noticeably absent since that time. On this week’s SmackDown, Wyatt is set to return for a new Firefly Fun House, but will he continue to go after Bryan or look for a new superstar to target?

Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Carmella, and Dana Brooke meet in high-stakes Fatal 4-Way Match

Four of the best superstars on the blue brand roster will face one another with a future championship match against Bayley on the line. The winner of the match will become the new number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship, but there has been no word on when that match will actually happen.

The Miz & John Morrison to bring back “The Dirt Sheet” this Friday night on SmackDown

John Morrison is back in WWE and along with The Miz, they’ve already secured a SmackDown Tag Team Title shot at WWE Super ShowDown later this month. The two outspoken superstars always have plenty to say and they’re going to share it with the world on the return of “The Dirt Sheet” this Friday night.

Daniel Bryan returns to Friday Night SmackDown

At the Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan was beaten and bruised in his Strap Match with Bray Wyatt, but he still left without the WWE Universal Championship. He’s ready to return to SmackDown to speak his mind and let the fans know what his next course of action will be.