Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Date Announced, Prince Andrew Will Give Her Away

The Royal Family has announced the wedding date of Princess Beatrice and her fiance, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple will tie the knot in May of this year.

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The prince will give his daughter away during the ceremony.

In an Instagram post shared by the palace, a photo of the couple taken at their official engagement shoot was used. The image was taken by Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie.

People Magazine reported that the Prince will accompany his daughter down the aisle during the ceremony, which will be held at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The Chapel Royal reportedly only holds 150 people and was where two of the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Prince Louis, were christened.

“He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter. This is obviously very hard times,” an insider told People Magazine of the prince’s role in his daughter’s wedding ceremony. “Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his.”

The hard times the insider was referring in the aforementioned quote is the scandal surrounding Andrew’s relationship with late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. An interview that appeared on Newsnight painted the royal in such an unflattering light, Andrew chose to “step back” from his official duties in November.

People reported that Beatrice and Eduardo are planning a lower-key ceremony and reception than those held by previous royal brides including Beatrice’s own mother Sarah Ferguson, the late Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and her sister Eugenie.

The couple will not have have a carriage procession, nor will the ceremony be televised.

Beatrice and Eduardo will follow up their ceremony with a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

In the image shared by the Royal Family seen above, Princess Beatrice is seen with her arms atop Eduardo’s shoulders. Her ring is clearly visible.

Town & Country reported that Eduardo collaborated on Beatrice’s stunning engagement ring along with British jeweler Shaun Leane. The stunning bauble has a unique feature where the claws on the central stone are filed into points, the signature of the designer.

Fans of the couple congratulated them in the comments section of the Instagram post which has over 241,000 likes thus far.

“Congratulations to Beatrice and Edo! I hope your day is lovely and your life together peaceful and happy! Can’t wait to see pictures,” said one fan on the social media sharing site.

“Blessings to you both for a long and happy life together,” said a second fan.