Russian Bombshell Anastasia Skyline Rocks Babydoll Top & Goes Pantless, Covering NSFW Parts In Hot New Photo

Anastasia Skyline’s most recent Instagram share has her fans doing a double-take. As those who follow the bombshell know, Skyline has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a wide-variety of NSFW outfits including plenty of bikinis, lingerie, and other scandalous ensembles. In the latest update that was added to her sexy feed, Skyline left virtually nothing to the imagination.

The model did not specifically tag her location in the snapshot but she appeared front and center, posing in what appeared to be a hotel room. Skyline looked like she just got out of the shower, wearing a white towel on her head in addition to a pair of under-the-eye patches. The beauty still looked radiant in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and mascara.

In terms of clothing, Skyline let it all hang out, rocking a white off-the-shoulder babydoll top that showed off her toned arms as well as plenty of cleavage. The model’s taut tummy took center stage in the snapshot and she opted to go pantless, covering her modesty with only her hands while displaying her muscular legs. In the caption, she credited retailer Fashion Nova and shared that this was her “at home” look.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans thus far, racking up over 45,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. While many social media users took to the post to let her know that she looks beautiful, countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment with their choice of emoji instead. Most of the comments were in English with a handful in other languages.

“Hottest ever Mrs.Skyline, I want to hug you,” one Instagrammer wrote in addition to a number of flame emoji.

“You are Amazingly Gorgeous and Sexy Hot Babe I can’t get enough of you,” a second fan added along with a variety of emoji.

“I’d never leave home if that’s how you walk around,” one more gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model dropped jaws in another revealing look, that time while clad in a skimpy bikini. The model looked like she was in her element as she struck a killer pose in a leopard print swimsuit. As with her most recent post, fans went absolutely crazy and the photo garnered thousands of likes as well as hundreds of comments for the smokeshow.