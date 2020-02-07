WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon And Brock Lesnar Reportedly Dislike Superstar

NXT superstar Matt Riddle is one of WWE‘s hottest rising stars, but Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar reportedly aren’t fans of the outspoken rookie. Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sportskeeda reports that the pair have issues with the way he conducts himself online, which could affect his push moving forward.

“Regarding social media, the issues with Vince McMahon and Matt Riddle are due to his social media posts and challenges. Brock Lesnar doesn’t like him for it and Lesnar has tremendous pull with Vince. Vince also sees him as an outside guy and feels Riddle has no respect for the hierarchy of the business by challenging Goldberg and Lesnar.”

In recent months, Riddle has stated his desire to retire Lesnar and he’s been vocally critical of Goldberg’s wrestling ability. Furthermore, as The Inquisitr recently reported, he and Lesnar had a backstage confrontation at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which allegedly led to the superstar being eliminated from the 30-man Battle Royale match so quickly.

Lesnar also stated that he’ll never work with Riddle, and suggested that the young superstar keep his name out of his mouth. Riddle’s desire to face Lesnar is out of respect for the Universal Champion, but it’s clearly not reciprocated by “The Beast Incarnate.”

In the past, Riddle has also shared his real thoughts on Chris Jericho and Booker T, suggesting that he doesn’t have respect for the superstars who paved the way for him. This likely won’t do him any favors as he seeks to ascend the WWE ladder, even though he’s been hailed as a future NXT Champion by some pundits.

Prior to joining WWE, Riddle competed on the independent circuit following a short stint in UFC. Because of this, McMahon doesn’t see him as a WWE creation yet, which is why he has an issue with the young superstar being so outspoken about his views on legendary superstars.

Riddle recently won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament with Pete Dunne, which shows that NXT management are still fond of the superstar. However, history has shown that NXT and main roster executives regularly have different ideas and opinions when it comes to pushing talent from the black and gold brand.

Riddle’s legitimacy as a combat sports athlete gives him an edge over the majority of WWE superstars, and it makes him a dream opponent for Lesnar to some degree. However, no superstar is bigger than the company, and if they don’t impress McMahon, they tend to find main event opportunities difficult to come by.