Meghan McCain Stuns Pete Buttigieg By Asking Him About ‘Infanticide After A Baby Was Born’

Pete Buttigieg made an appearance on The View as news of his triumph in the controversial Iowa caucuses trickled in, but instead of celebrating his possible win, Meghan McCain had a different topic in mind. The View host pressured Buttigieg to talk about late-term abortion with a question that appeared to shock the mayor of South Bend Indiana.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful spoke with McCain on Thursday’s episode of the show, where she asked him about his previous comments on the topic, as Fox News reports.

Buttigieg has said that he believes that life begins with a breath, a reference to a Bible verse.

“I’m just pointing to the fact that different people will interpret their own moral lights and for that matter interpret scripture differently,” he said.

“What if a woman wanted to invoke infanticide after a baby was born — you’d be comfortable with that?” McCain asked.

Buttigieg appeared surprised and balked at the question, asking if people really thought that’s what these cases involved. He said that women don’t choose to end a pregnancy near birth unless it is a medical necessity. These families, he argues, have often already named the baby and are preparing to welcome the new life into their home when they get the difficult news that they have to make a choice.

“I don’t know what to tell them morally about what they should do. I just know that I trust her and her decision medically or morally isn’t going to be any better because the government is commanding her to do it in a certain way,” he said.

McCain wasn’t appeased by the comment, saying that while she respected him for sticking to his opinion, it was going to hurt his chances with more conservative voters in middle America.

She told him that his answer was “just as radical as I thought it was.”

Buttigieg has repeatedly argued that he believes that both those who are supportive of a woman’s right to choose and those who believe abortion should be regulated have a place in his world, because it should be up to a woman to make the decision that feels best for her and her family.

So-called partial-birth abortion is a term used to terminate the life of a baby after having left the mother’s body as far as the navel of the fetus. Critics argue that it is used as a way to end the life of a child that a woman no longer wants. However, the term isn’t an actual medical reference, it is a political term.