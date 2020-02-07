Milwaukee Gas Station Faces Closure After Porn Video Was Shot In Its Aisles, Employees Filmed The Act

A gas station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin may be forced to close after a porn video was shot inside. The video shows employees watching and capturing the explicit act on their phones.

According to Fox6 Now, the video was filmed by Frederick Allen, who is a rapper, a convicted felon, and an amateur porn businessman. He has over 90,000 followers on his Pornhub page, and many of his videos feature public sex acts.

This particular video may have gone unnoticed had it not been for the title Allen gave it by including “35th and Townsend” which is the Milwaukee intersection where the gas station is located.

“It was actually a constituent who saw it online and brought it to my attention,” Alderman Khalif Rainey told the news outlet.

The gas station has been open for decades, but Rainey is pushing to have it closed after the video became public.

Clifton Daly lives behind the store and saw the video being filmed.

“He had nothin’ on but a bathrobe,” Daly told Fox6.

Allen is filmed having sex in the center aisle of the store, which is where all the snacks are kept. This detail stuck out to the alderman.

“Keep in mind, it was right next to the chips and across from the sunflower seeds,” Rainey said.

The Alderman also brings up the fact that not only were employees present, but the gas station’s owner was there while this was being filmed and did nothing to stop it.

“It was the owner,” the Rainey protests, “He was there. He was watching. He indulged. He didn’t pick up the phone. He didn’t call the police department.”

Kulwant Dhillon, the convenience store owner is seen on the video watching from behind the glass separating the cash register from the store. An employee is also in the video recording with their phone while Allen had sex on the floor.

Milele Coggs, a local Alderwoman, told the news outlet that allowing employees to watch and record the act was “just as bad as not calling the police.

Rainey brought the case to the city’s licensing committee last summer. Dhillon told the committee he regrets not calling the police while the video was being filmed but alleges Allen threatened him.

“He said, ‘If you’re going to call the police, I will shoot you and burn your gas station, too,'” the owner told the committee.

The pornographer is known for filming explicit acts across the city including malls, movie theaters, and public parks. When Fox 6 asked him about how much he makes from his videos he said upwards of $10,000 per month. Allen confirms that the gas station video is only the tip of the iceberg.

“I got way worse videos than that. I’m cold with the camera,” he adds, “I got threesomes at the police station on top of a cop car. I got some wild stuff.”

Rainey was successful in having the gas station’s business license revoked, but a judge ruled they can continue operating while the case is still pending in court.