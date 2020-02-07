WWE News: Legendary World Champion Reveals He Has Memory Loss After Health Scare

A health scare caused him to lose some memories along with having to learn how to walk again.

One of the biggest legends in the history of WWE and all of professional wrestling is the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Over the course of the past few years, he has gone through a number of health scares which have led to him being hospitalized, but it’s been much worse than anyone realizes. The former multi-time World Champion was in very bad shape, and it has now been revealed that he suffered memory loss of which he may never get back.

Wrestling fans around the world know just how much Ric Flair has meant to professional wrestling, and he always will. While it’s true that he has likely wrestled his last match and he’s getting up there in years, he could appear at any event and still draw in a big crowd.

Back in 2018 and 2019, Flair was hospitalized on a number of occasions and it got so bad at one point, fans actually thought he had died. While he’s still alive and kicking at the age of 70, his past hospitalizations dealt him some damage that will last forever.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Flair had to actually learn how to walk and talk again. He was in such bad shape that his rehabilitation took months and that was why he was missing in action for so long.

WWE

Along with having to learn how to walk and talk again, Flair said that his memory was actually “wiped clean” after one of his really bad health scares. While a good bit of his memory returned over time, there are a few weeks of memories that simply never returned to him.

It is obvious that Flair has been feeling better in recent months as he’s made a number of appearances for WWE. Last year, he actually captained a team of superstars to face one captained by Hulk Hogan for an event in Saudi Arabia, and the fans loved it.

He has also appeared many times to be by the side of his daughter as Charlotte Flair has continued to dominate the women’s division. Right now, there is no word on when the Hall of Famer will be brought back to television.

Ric Flair is about to turn 71-years-old later this month and his body has been put through the ringer during his historic wrestling career. Unfortunately, his recent health scares have been some of the toughest moments of his life and his memory loss has only made things worse. The good news is that he’s on the mend and appears to be doing well as of this time, so WWE fans can relax a bit.