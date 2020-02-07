Kathie Lee Gifford’s Gorgeous, ‘Fluffy Robe’ Selfie Has Her Fans Buzzing

Kathie Lee Gifford is looking good and feeling good in the most recent update that was shared for fans. As those who follow the mother of two on Instagram know, Gifford recently left her post at The Today Show, opting to move to Nashville to pursue other aspects of her career including music and acting. During her first year there, Gifford has been sharing a ton of photos and videos on Instagram and earlier today was no exception.

In the brand new shot, the television personality did not specifically mention where she was but she struck a pose on a wall with a window just in front of her. Gifford appeared to be the mastermind behind the photo, putting one hand out in front of her and snapping the selfie. She looked all cozied up in a fluffy white robe and in the caption of the post, she shared that she was already in weekend relaxation mode.

The 66-year-old looked beautiful,wearing her long, highlighted locks down and waved as they fell just at her shoulders. Despite the fact that she was rocking a cozy robe, the star also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Gifford also tagged her hair and makeup artist in the caption.

Since the photo went live, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 7,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments in just one short hour of going live. Many followers took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans. A few more were left speechless, opting to comment with their choice of emoji.

“I can see your happiness!! Have a wonderful weekend,” one Instagrammer wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“You are such a beautiful person.. miss seeing you on the morning show!,” a second fan added.

“You look amazing! Thank you for inspiring me on hard days!,” another follower chimed in.

This is not the first photo in recent weeks that has had Gifford’s fans buzzing. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the the former talk show host dropped jaws in another chic look, that time at Clive Davis’ Grammy party. The mother of two looked chic in a black and gold sparkly dress, pairing the look with some large gold hoop earrings and a smile. That photo also racked up thousands of likes and comments.