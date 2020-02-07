Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Puts On A Sexy Display In Curve-Hugging Black Pants

Anna Nystrom is putting on another incredibly sexy display for her legion of fans with her most recent photo-update. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Nystrom has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and plenty of workout inspired looks as well. In the most recent post that was added to her popular feed, Nystrom slayed in another chic look.

In the caption of the image, the model geo-tagged her location in Stockholm, Sweden where she posed in the middle of a street. Nystrom put her hands on her hips, looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. The fitness pro got all dolled up for the outing, rocking a white corset top that hit above her naval, showing off her taut tummy. She added a gray leather jacket on top while pairing the look with some skintight black leggings that hugged all of her curves and accentuated her muscular legs.

She looked picture-perfect, rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Like she normally does in her photos, she wore her long, blond locks down with loose waves. The update has only been live for a short time but it’s already earning her a ton of attention.

In addition to over 56,000 likes, the shot has also amassed well over 500 comments and that number only continues to grow. Some of Nystrom’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and opted to express their opinions in emoji rather than words.

“You look beautiful no matter what you wear,” one follower raved, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous woman. I love you so much baby,” another Instagrammer commented on the photo.

“Color gives you a different style but you’re beautiful in any way!!!,” a third follower wrote in addition to a few flame and heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another hot look, that time in a bodysuit. The social media sensation left little to the imagination as the piece dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her trim legs and arms. The bodysuit also featured some mesh on the sides and put her taut tummy on display. It comes as no surprise that the share also earned her rave reviews.