Fitness Model Linn Lowes Trains Lower Body In Mustard Yellow Leggings And Gray Crop Top

Fitness model Linn Lowes trained her lower body in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pair of mustard yellow leggings and a gray crop top the blond beauty showed her 2.2 million followers how to do modifications of exercises that usually require gym equipment.

In the first clip, Linn used a hip abduction machine on one side of the video. On the other, she did the same exercise but used a cable for added resistance. As Linn noted in her caption, she placed the cable slightly above her knee for this modification.

The second video saw her tackle modifications of the Smith Machine lunge step-ups. Linn showed that the exercise can be replicated with a bench and a dumbell but encouraged fans to ensure that they held on to something solid to help maintain their balance.

In the third and last video, Linn showed how kneeling cable pull-throughs can be modified. She replaced the weight machine with a dumbbell and instead of kneeling, she assumed a mid-air seated position, hovering her derriere a short distance above the floor. While she held a dumbbell between her legs and braced her back against a Pilates ball, Linn performed a series of hip thrusts, grimacing every time she lifted her hips upward. In her caption, Linn said that the exercise was guaranteed to make the booty burn. She also raved about the support that the resistance ball provided for this exercise and said that she preferred it to a bench for this reason.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated close to 30,000 likes and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Yes! Love this sort of post!!” one person wrote. “I’m always looking to even just switch up how I’m doing things with simple modification like these!! Thanks for the new ideas.”

“You’re so brilliant and helpful. So happy you’re a beacon of hope to so many,” another remarked before adding a double heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow thank you, I actually have all these machines in my gym but these are SO helpful,” a third commenter added.

“The cable pull-through modification is such a great one! ” a fourth fan commented. “I always feel a bit weird doing it in a packed gym but on a Pilates ball only the ground seeds my butt lol”