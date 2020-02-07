Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Blasting Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Sexual Assault Questions

Gayle King posing questions to Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case upset a lot of people. Most notably, Snoop Dogg responded with harsh words online. Bill Cosby noticed Snoop Dogg’s response from jail and has sent praise to the rapper.

Cosby, who is currently serving a three to ten year sentence for his conviction of sexual assault is still active on social media. After hearing the words Snoop Dogg had for King in a video he posted, the The Cosby Show star wanted to show his gratitude. He posted a split screen photo on Instagram of himself pointing over to the famed rapper who is wearing a gold chain and giving the peace symbol.

“Snoop – when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me,” the former television star wrote both on Instagram and in a series of tweets.

The 82-year-old echoed Snoop Dogg’s words about tarnishing people after they have passed.

“It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death,” Cosby wrote in his online statement.

He questioned why some people would use the tactic of disparaging the dead for their own gain.

“Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money?” the former comedian wrote.

Cosby was not only thanking the rapper for himself but said this came on behalf of his whole family. He ended the statement by saying his “prayers” were not only with the Bryant family, but also with Michael Jackson’s.

“On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever.”

There were a series of hashtags included with his Instagram post including “#ThankYouSnoopDogg,” “#BetOnBlackLegacy,” “#StopTearingDownBlackMen,” “#MichaelJacksonLegacyLivesOn” and finally “#BillCosbyFarFromFinished.”

The responses to Cosby’s Instagram post have been mostly positive.

“I never doubted you for a second Mr. Cosby,” one fan wrote in comments.

“Finally wisdom Kobe’s Legacy Has God’s watching over him and his Legacy because he kept Gods covenant and commandments,” another user replied.

As reported by The Inquisitr, King issued a video statement after the interview clip went viral saying she was “mortified” and “embarrassed.” The CBS personality maintains that the clip of her asking about Bryant’s sexual assault case was taken out of context from a “wide-ranging interview.” She publicly admonished the network for posting “the most salacious” part.

Snoop Dogg’s video accused the interviewer of intentionally “tarnishing” Bryant’s legacy.