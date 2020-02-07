Qassim al-Rimi, al-Qaeda Arabian Peninsula Terror Leader, Killed In Airstrike

Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, was killed in an airstrike in Yemen, the White House said yesterday in an official statement.

The successful counterterrorism operation that killed al-Rimi was ordered by President Trump, after the terrorist leader repeatedly expressed interest in attacking the United States. He most recently claimed to be behind the shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola base on December 6 2019, which resulted in the death of three U.S. sailors, NPR said.

Initial reports of al-Rimi’s death were published by The New York Times over a week ago, but the White House only just released an official statement confirming the death, saying that they “successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).”

The infamous terrorist leader is one of the few al-Qaeda members whose record goes back even further than the September 11 attacks in 2001. He joined the notorious terror group in the 1990s, working for Osama bin laden in Afghanistan. In his role within AQAP, he was second-in-command to Ayman al-Zawahiri, who succeeded bin Laden as leader of al-Qaeda after his death in 2011.

“Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” the White House said.

The al-Qaeda Arabian Peninsula branch has long been considered one of the most dangerous in the world. The United States government was evening offering a 10 million dollar reward for any information on al-Rimi. The group has also been vocal about carrying out the 2015 Charli Hebdo attacks in Paris, which resulted in 12 fatalities, however, experts are not entirely sure whether they were really behind the terror attacks, according to CNN.

The terrorist leader has been one of Trump’s biggest targets throughout his entire presidency. He ordered a raid that was reportedly aimed at al-Rimi just weeks after assuming office in February 2017.

“The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death,” the White House asserted.

Graham Barclay / BWP Media/Getty Images

His death follows the United States’ killing of two other leaders from the Middle East, including ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a nighttime raid in Syria this past October, and top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani who was killed by an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport on January 3 of this year, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The U.S. military has conducted over 160 strikes targeting al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (mostly in Yemen), since 2017, with 131 airstrikes occurring in 2017, 36 in 2018, and six airstrikes in 2019, CNN reported.