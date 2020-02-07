‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie

Blond bombshell Camille Kostek let her natural beauty shine through in a makeup-free selfie shared with fans on Thursday night. The gorgeous supermodel took to Instagram to announce her new collaboration with skincare and makeup brand, Clarins, and talked skin health while showcasing her perfect skin and flawless complexion.

Camille proved to be the perfect spokesperson for the popular beauty label. The Sports Illustrated cover girl looked absolutely radiant, dazzling fans with her stunning beauty. Snapped in a modern-looking, white interior, the 27-year-old hottie kept the focus on her fair, porcelain-like complexion by aiming the camera directly at her face. The ravishing blonde was gazing at the lens with a friendly look in her stirring blue eyes and a disarming half smile, one that called attention to her seductive, naturally plump lips. The model’s adorable freckles were on full display, as the babe showed off her pretty features without using a speck of makeup to highlight her beauty. The all-natural theme applied to her eyebrows as well, as Camille rocked the messy brows look, rendering her all the more appealing.

The swimsuit model showed a little bit of skin, slipping into a low-cut top that unveiled a tasteful hint of cleavage. Since the selfie was closely cropped to her face and decolletage, it offered little detail about what Camille was wearing. However, the snap did show a glimpse of her top, revealing that the item was a strappy design and sported a solid white color, perfectly blending in with her stylish surroundings.

Camille struck a coquettish pose for the camera, slightly tilting her head to the side in a way that accentuated her chiseled cheekbone and supple neck. The gesture added a coy touch to the eye-catching selfie, increasing her allure. Her golden locks were styled with a mid-part and framed her face in loose waves as they fell over her shoulders and into her decolletage. The detail drew the eye to her perky bust, reminding fans that this Sports Illustrated babe boasts a jaw-dropping figure and killer curves.

In the caption, Camille told fans that she has started the Clarins 28-day Serum Challenge and will be using the brand’s Double Serum on a daily basis to test its many benefits for the skin.

“I’ll be documenting it along the way!,” she wrote excitedly, enclosing a photo of the product.

The makeup-free selfie was a major hit with Camille’s 713,000 Instagram followers, garnering more than 30,100 likes and 170 comments. Plenty of fans reached out to congratulate the model on landing the Clarins campaign, and to pay homage to her gleaming beauty.

Among the people who commented on the gripping photo was Camille’s boyfriend, NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

“Congrats babe! looking yummy!” he wrote, racking up 241 likes for his post.

“And you have Beautiful skin!! Such a great spokesperson!!” penned another Instagrammer, one of the many fans to gush over Camille’s enviable complexion.

Compliments were also given for the model’s gorgeous freckles.

“Love the freckles!! I used to hate mine when I was younger but I love them now!!” commented one follower, adding a heart emoji.

“Pics that show your freckles are the cutest!” agreed another.