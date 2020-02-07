Jordyn Woods Goes Full Bombshell While Flaunting Her Hourglass Figure In Red Lace Lingerie

Jordyn Woods is getting into the spirit of Valentine’s Day by sharing some photos of herself rocking skimpy lingerie. The model delighted her fans with the snaps on Thursday.

In the sexy post, Jordyn is seen sporting a red teddy with attached garter belt. The garment boasted thin straps and lace detailing. She accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, and gold bangle bracelets on her wrist.

The ensemble flaunted Jordyn’s toned arms, ample cleavage, curvy hips, booty, and lean legs as she posed seductively for the camera in front of a red backdrop. In later snaps, she covered her curves a bit while wrapping herself up in a sheer red fabric.

The model wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in bouncy curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and red eye shadow. She completed the sexy style with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a deep red gloss on her lips.

Of course, many of Jordyn’s more than 11.2 million followers fell in love with the throwback snaps. The post gained a whopping 414,000-plus likes and more than 1,500 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account.

“Ugh this shoot was so bomb!!! The beginning of an era,” one of Jordyn’s adoring fans wrote in the comments section.

“I love you. Know that you are inspiring me every single day,” another follower wrote.

“TAKE NEW ONES SIS…YA BODYS MORE AMAZING THAN EVER NOW! Take news ones and BREAK THE INTERNET,” a third social media user stated.

“These are stunning. I take it they’re not new, but I haven’t seen them before. You look lovely in the red light. Positively glowing and radiant as usual. Can’t wait to see more photos like this from you in the future,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn’s hourglass curves are often ogled on the internet. The model frequently posts shots of herself in racy outfits such as bathing suits, skirts, and tight tops that showcase her figure.

Just last month, Jordyn Woods got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a sheer, snakeskin dress that hugged all of her enviable curves. That photo was a huge hit among her followers. To date, it’s raked in over 570,000 likes and more than 2,900 comments.