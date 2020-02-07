Camille Kostek Gets Sandy In Purple Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’ Instagram Photo

Sports Illustrated Swim announced on Friday that yet another familiar face, Camille Kostek, will be returning to the publication this year. After sharing a video of Camille in which she revealed the big news, SI Swim posted a sneak peek at the model in one of her many swimwear looks. In the shot, Camille rocked a lilac purple bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Camille laying face-down on the beach at the Sublime Samana Hotel in the Dominican Republic. Behind her, ocean water gently rolled onto the shore as wet sand dusted over the model’s body. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Camille and bounced off her glowing body, which looked better than ever in her swimwear.

Although Camille’s arm partially blocked the view of her bikini, fans could still catch a decent look. Her top featured thick straps that hung just off her shoulders and a neckline that plunged deep into her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the top, while even more skin was exposed via a cut-out around the back.

Camille’s flat tummy and toned back were on full display between the top and a low-waisted thong. The sides of the thong sat high on Camille’s hips, which showed off her long, lean legs and hugged her hourglass figure. In addition, her pert derriere was fully exposed.

Camille skipped the accessories with this look. She also appeared to be mostly bare-faced, though the model hardly needed any makeup with her natural beauty. Her long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in messy waves.

Camille positioned herself up on her forearm and elbow as she ran a hand through her hair. The pose pushed her cleavage out even further. She also arched her back and popped her booty out to further show off her figure as she flashed a winning smile at the camera.

In the caption, SI Swim called Camille a “dream girl.”

The post garnered more than 2,400 likes and nearly 20 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Camille’s fans. Many of the publication’s followers left praise for the model’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Ugh she’s perfection,” one fan said.

“**Dream Girl by Dave Matthews Band plays in background**” another user added with a star-eye emoji.

“I can’t believe it’s Year 3 already!” a third follower wrote.

Fans have already flocked to Camille’s announcement video about her third year with SI Swim. In the clip, she rocked a tiny crochet bikini as she spoke about her excitement for what’s to come.