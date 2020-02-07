Donald Trump Says He Hopes ‘Warm Weather’ Will Help China Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak

Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading across the world. After the call, the American president praised “President Xi” on Twitter for being aggressive in tackling the problem and suggested that the pandemic will weaken as warmer weather returns in the region.

“Just had a long and very good conversation by phone with President Xi of China. He is strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus. He feels they are doing very well, even building hospitals in a matter of only days,” Trump began.

“Nothing is easy, but he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone. Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help!” he concluded.

Trump has frequently praised the Chinese leader in the past. In August 2019, after protestors took to the streets of Hong Kong, Trump stayed largely indifferent on the issue, surprising and frustrating diplomats and lawmakers, as the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

When he did speak about the protests and unrest, he expressed support for Jinping’s leadership, saying that the protestors could find a resolution if they’d be willing to meet with the leader. He also suggested that China should work with Hong Kong if they want to make a trade deal with the United States. Later, he said that he hoped the protestors came to a good resolution for all involved, “including China.”

Trump’s praise for China on Friday comes as fears rise about the spread of the virus and China’s response to the problem.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Chinese doctor who blew the whistle about the spreading virus after initially being silenced had died after contracting it. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dr. Li Wenliang died even as state media had sent out conflicting reports of his health.

Initially, Wenliang spotted the disease and assumed he was working with SARS. He warned other doctors to take precautions before realizing that this disease was different than anything else he’d encountered. He tried to get the message about the new virus out, but was silenced by authorities.

He later received an apology for the attempts to silence him, but a week after being admitted to the hospital with a fever and cough, he passed away.