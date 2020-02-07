Jonas Brothers Share Vintage Family Pic That Has Instagram Fans Swooning

The Jonas Brothers shared a vintage family pic to their collective social media account where the brothers are seen as children in a group photo. Using the throwback Thursday hashtag, the image appears to be taken in the early 1990s.

Nick looks perhaps three-years-old in the undated photo. Joe, holding on to his brother protectively in the image would have been around six at the time and Kevin, around eight.

Always close, the photo was likely taken by their parents Denise or Kevin Sr. at the time when the family had already moved to Wyckoff, New Jersey. Kevin Sr. had taken a job as a pastor of a church in the area and relocated the family from Texas to their new East Coast home. Or, it could have been taken prior to their move.

Kevin is wearing a white oversized t-shirt with a car on it and multicolored design. making a face for the camera, a half-smile half silly expression. To Kevin’s left, Joe is wearing what looks like a light blue basketball jersey over a navy blue t-shirt.

Nick, the baby of the clan at the time, (brother Frankie wouldn’t arrive until 2000) is sporting a football t-shirt with the Disney character of Goofy on it. He shared a shy smile for the camera, one Jonas Brothers fans recognize to this day.

This photo was taken way before the brothers found fame and fortune as Disney Channel stars, appearing on such television shows as Hannah Montana and their own series, Jonas as well as the films Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Fans of the brothers took to the comments section of the adorable pic and expressed their joy at the throwback image.

“I feel like you all need to recreate this picture now,” remarked one fan of the musical family.

“Kevin looks uncomfortable, Joe looks happy, and Nick looks like a devil child,” quipped a second follower of the family on social media.

“Nick planning to break up the band since he was little,” said a third admirer of the clan, who made a tongue-in-cheek comment about Nick’s decision to pull away from the band in 2014 and try his hand at a solo career, effectively putting The Jonas Brothers on an indefinite hiatus.

Let's get it! Let's gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM April 1 – 18!! CITI presale starts Monday, 1/27 at 10AM PT???? pic.twitter.com/ZtSRlbhuhh — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 24, 2020

The Jonas Brothers are wrapping up the final days of their six-month-long tour, which began in August 2019 and crisscrossed the United States before heading to Europe.

The band will soon begin a residency at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas beginning April 1 and will play sporadic dates throughout the month until April 18, a total of nine nights.