Bikini Model Samantha Hoopes Flashes Her Colossal Cleavage In A Tight Black Tank Top

Samantha Hoopes stunned in a tight black top for her most recent Instagram photo. The bikini model uploaded the post to her account on Thursday.

In the gorgeous snap, Samantha looked smoking hot as she donned the tank top while spending some time out on a boat. The ensemble flaunted the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s colossal cleavage, toned arms, and tiny waist.

Samantha had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that flowed over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of natural makeup in the shot.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and subtle pink eye shadow. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes, as well as bush on the apples of her cheeks, and pink lipstick on her plump pout.

In the background of the photo, a beautiful ocean view is visible. A blue sky with shades of pink and fluffy clouds can also be seen. In the caption, Samantha revealed that she loved the early morning light, and admitted that she no longer has many photos of herself solo. The model also confessed that most of her snaps now consist of herself posing alongside her baby boy, George.

Of course, Samantha’s more than 1.1 million followers shared their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 15,000 times and leaving more than 150 comments in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to the platform.

“Wow love this shot of you! Just stunning and beautiful,” one of Samantha’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Let me tell you that morning light make you looks shiny…. looks beautiful,” another adoring fan told the model.

“U are such a beautiful women. What ever ur doing. Keep at it and don’t change anything,” wrote a third social media user.

“I mean, I’ve been photographed in morning light but it never seems to look like this,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last month Samantha wowed in a red sundress as she posed on the beach with little George. The mother and son looked relaxed and happy in the adorable photo.

In the caption, the model vowed that she would be sharing all aspects of her life, including motherhood, beauty routines, and bikini photos, with her followers throughout the year.

Samantha Hoopes’ fans also loved seeing a snap of baby George, and quickly began to gush over the little boy. To date, that photo has raked in over 7,200 likes and over 80 comments.